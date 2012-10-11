Install self-managed GitLab

Recommended installation method

Official Linux package

This is the recommended method for getting started. The Linux packages are mature, scalable, and are used today on GitLab.com. If you need additional flexibility and resilience, we recommend deploying GitLab as described in the reference architecture documentation.

Linux installation is quicker to install, easier to upgrade and contains features to enhance reliability not found in other methods. Install via a single package (also known as Omnibus) that bundles all the different services and tools required to run GitLab. At least 4 GiB of RAM is recommended (minimum requirements).

Please refer to our Packages repository (GitLab-ee or GitLab-ce) to ensure that the required GitLab version is available for the host OS version.

Ubuntu

20.04 LTS, 22.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS

View install instructions +

Debian

10, 11, 12

View install instructions +

AlmaLinux

versions 8, 9 for RHEL compatible distributions

View install instructions +

CentOS 7

and RHEL, Oracle, Scientific

View install instructions +

OpenSUSE Leap

OpenSUSE Leap 15.5, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.2, 12.5

View install instructions +

Amazon Linux 2

View install instructions +

Amazon Linux 2023

View install instructions +

Raspberry Pi OS

Bullseye and Buster (32 bit)

View install instructions +

Kubernetes Deployments

When installing GitLab on Kubernetes, there are some trade-offs that you need to be aware of:

  • Administration and troubleshooting requires Kubernetes knowledge
  • It can be more expensive for smaller installations. The default installation requires more resources than a single node Linux package deployment, as most services are deployed in a redundant fashion.
  • There are some feature limitations to be aware of.

Use this method if your infrastructure is built on Kubernetes and you’re familiar with how it works. The methods for management, observability, and some concepts are different than traditional deployments. The helm chart method is for Vanilla Kubernetes deployments and the GitLab Operator can be used to deploy GitLab on an OpenShift cluster. The GitLab Operator can be used to automate Day 2 operations in both OpenShift and vanilla Kubernetes deployments.

Helm Chart

Install GitLab using Helm charts

View install instructions

GitLab Operator

Install GitLab using the Operator

View install instructions
