GitLab + AWS
SLED DevSecOps Roadshow 2026
Shift security left in your AWS environment—without slowing down delivery. Join GitLab and AWS for an exclusive hands-on workshop designed for SLED (State, Local, and Education) technology leaders.
Overview
Discover how leading government agencies and education institutions are transforming software delivery while mastering compliance at our exclusive hands-on workshop series for SLED technology leaders.
Connect with peers
Network with fellow government and education technology leaders navigating similar security, compliance, and modernization challenges in an intimate workshop setting.
Learn from the best
Hear from SLED organizations who are shifting security left and accelerating software delivery at scale—without sacrificing compliance or security posture.
Get hands-on experience
Go beyond slides with interactive demonstrations of GitLab's DevSecOps platform on AWS. Follow along on guided scenarios and see shift-left security in action.
Master compliance
See how automated security scanning and policy-as-code help agencies meet FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, and other compliance mandates without slowing delivery.
Eliminate tool sprawl
Discover how GitLab's unified platform replaces 5-6 security products with complete visibility into your security posture—no more vulnerabilities falling through the gaps.
Experience AWS integration
See GitLab's deep AWS integration firsthand—from native deployment support for EKS, ECS, and Lambda to AWS Bedrock integration for AI-powered development with enterprise governance.
New York
April 20, 2026
Austin
April 30, 2026
Sacramento
May 15, 2026
Chicago
May 28, 2026
