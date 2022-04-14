GitLab @ Black Hat USA 2024
Come see GitLab at Black Hat USA 2024!
Join the GitLab team to…
- Scan the complete application lifecycle for vulnerabilities
- Get detailed insights and solutions to vulnerabilities
- Prevent insecure code from making it to production
- Provide system wide governance
- Easily adhere to compliance and audit requirements
GitLab is the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform for software innovation and empowers developers to create secure code faster by enforcing security through your entire software development lifecycle.
GitLab Booth #2915
Location: Booth #2915
Come by the GitLab booth and take a deep dive into our DevSecOps platform, learn best practices from product experts, get your technical questions answered, grab some swag, and let us know what you'd like to see in new releases.
Join us for a Speaking Session: Advancing Software Security with GitLab's AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
August 8th | 2:05-2:25 pm | Business Hall Theater F
GitLab’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform is transforming software innovation. One of the key components of driving the successful transformation is application security. In this talk track, we will:
- Walk through GitLab’s software security capabilities and workflow for developers and security professionals
- Show how to fuse AI intelligence to secure the software supply chain
- Shift application security left and manage SBOM
- Recommend software security and compliance workflow
- Illustrate the leading practices in vulnerability and security posture management
- Share organizations’ journey in DevSecOps and industry trends
Cherry Han
Field CTO, Americas
GitLab
Sarah Waldner
Director of Product - Secure
GitLab
We’re hiring. Join us!
Contribute to a culture of empathy and productivity
GitLab is an open core software company that develops a DevOps Platform used by more than 100,000 organizations. Our mission makes it clear that we believe in a world where everyone can contribute. We make that possible at GitLab by running our operations on our product and staying aligned with our values.
We strive to create a transparent environment where all team members around the world feel that their voices are heard and welcomed. We also aim to be a place where people can show up as their full selves each day and contribute their best.
Backend Engineer, Plan: Project Management, (Remote, APAC)
Staff Data Security Engineer , (Remote)
Site Reliability Engineer - Delivery:Deployments, North America (Mountain Standard Timezone), (Remote, Americas)
Backend Engineer, Core Platform: Geo, (Remote, EMEA)
Backend Engineer, Core Platform: Geo (Ruby), (Remote, Americas)
Site Reliability Engineer, Delivery: Deployments, APAC, (Remote, APAC)
Backend Engineer, Plan: Project Management, (Remote, Canada)
Senior Backend Engineer, Delivery: Releases, (Remote, Americas)
Backend Engineer, Database, (Remote)
Intermediate Security Engineer, (Incident Response, Trust & Safety), (Remote, US)
Backend Engineer, Govern: Threat Insights, (Remote)
Code of conduct
GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure this is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
