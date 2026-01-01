DACH Epic on Tour 2026
Epic on Tour is GitLab's flagship touring event series across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
Overview
Epic on Tour 2026 brings dedicated industry programming to three key stops, while keeping the proven cross-industry format alive across the rest of the tour
In 2025, the DACH Roadshow brought together 301 professionals across 6 cities. 18 customer speakers took the stage across 12 dedicated customer sessions — plus a steady stream of voices from the Open Mic. This year, we're building on that momentum with a sharper industry focus. Whether you work in financial services, the public sector, automotive engineering, or another field, expect sessions, stories, and conversations that speak directly to your world.