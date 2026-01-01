DACH Epic on Tour 2026

Epic on Tour is GitLab's flagship touring event series across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Find your city

Overview

Epic on Tour 2026 brings dedicated industry programming to three key stops, while keeping the proven cross-industry format alive across the rest of the tour

In 2025, the DACH Roadshow brought together 301 professionals across 6 cities. 18 customer speakers took the stage across 12 dedicated customer sessions — plus a steady stream of voices from the Open Mic. This year, we're building on that momentum with a sharper industry focus. Whether you work in financial services, the public sector, automotive engineering, or another field, expect sessions, stories, and conversations that speak directly to your world.

Frankfurt

June 16, 2026

Register

Berlin

June 23, 2026

Register

Zurich

September 1, 2026 - Registration coming soon!

Düsseldorf

September 2026 - Registration coming soon!

Vienna

November 2026 - Registration coming soon!

Stuttgart

November 2026 - Registration coming soon!