"A full day of real-world DevSecOps learnings, hands-on sessions, and great conversations — zero vendor-pitch vibes, which I loved."

Senior Lead Architect, Cloud Platform Engineering



"Impressive demos of GitLab Duo Agents in SW development, infrastructure, and security. The customer story from Deutsche Telekom made the day."

Cloud Engineer, AWS & Private Cloud Services



"A great opportunity to look beyond your own organization and exchange ideas face-to-face with other companies. Looking forward to next year."

Dirk Rossmann GmbH team



"Agentic AI is here to stay — and needs robust security and data protection. Two events, one clear message."

VP at Edgeless Systems