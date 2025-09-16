GitLab DACH
Roadshow

Experience GitLab Duo in action and deep dive with co-creation sessions.

Find your city

Overview

Join us for a full day featuring customer success stories from leading organizations including CERN, KfW, and others. Discover the newest GitLab Duo innovations and get an inside look at GitLab's development process with our co-creation team.

frankfurt skyline

Frankfurt

16th of September 2025

zurich skyline

Zürich

25th of September 2025

munich skyline

München

14th of October 2025

düsseldorf skyline

Düsseldorf

28th of October 2025

stuttgart skyline

Stuttgart

13th of November 2025

berlin skyline

Berlin

2nd of December 2025

wien skyline

Wien

4th of December 2025

