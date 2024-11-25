DevSecOps World Tour: On the Road

Event Details

Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Amsterdam for a day discussing the future of AI-powered software development. We’ll share the GitLab product roadmap — including the latest in AI — showcase customer success stories, and discuss today’s most pressing global software challenges.

The GitLab DevSecOps World Tour features morning keynotes from GitLab executives and customers, and afternoon breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Lunch will be provided.

Who should Attend?

Executives and Engineering leaders: Learn how to use standardized team workflows using the GitLab DevSecOps platform. We'll feature demos on how to streamline onboarding, centralize security scans, measure release cycle times, and more.

GitLab users and practitioners: Bring your laptops and go hands-on with GitLab's most powerful features, including the CI/CD Catalog, SAST scanners, AI for troubleshooting pipelines, and more.

Wicked Grounds, Generaal Vetterstraat 55, 1059 BT Amsterdam, Netherlands