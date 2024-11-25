DevSecOps World Tour: On the Road

DevSecOps World Tour Amsterdam, Netherlands

Event Details

Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Amsterdam for a day discussing the future of AI-powered software development. We’ll share the GitLab product roadmap — including the latest in AI — showcase customer success stories, and discuss today’s most pressing global software challenges.

The GitLab DevSecOps World Tour features morning keynotes from GitLab executives and customers, and afternoon breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Lunch will be provided.

Who should Attend?

  • Executives and Engineering leaders: Learn how to use standardized team workflows using the GitLab DevSecOps platform. We'll feature demos on how to streamline onboarding, centralize security scans, measure release cycle times, and more.

  • GitLab users and practitioners: Bring your laptops and go hands-on with GitLab's most powerful features, including the CI/CD Catalog, SAST scanners, AI for troubleshooting pipelines, and more.

Event location address
Wicked Grounds, Generaal Vetterstraat 55, 1059 BT Amsterdam, Netherlands

DevSecOps
World Tour

All times shown in Central European Summer Time (CEST)

8:30 am

Registration, Breakfast and Networking

9:30 am

Welcome

9:40am

GitLab 17 product themes and roadmap
Louise Fellows Photo
Louise Fellows AVP Enterprise Sales NEUR GitLab

10:00 am

The Future of AI-powered Software Development
Fabian Zimmer Photo
Fabian Zimmer Director, Product Management - SaaS Platforms GitLab

10:30 am

Tea/Coffee break

10:45 am

Customer Spotlight

11:45 am

Networking Lunch

1:00 pm

Breakout Sessions

3:00 pm

Networking Reception

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

