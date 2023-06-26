DevSecOps World Tour Chicago

Chicago

June 26, 2023

Chicago Sports Museum
835 N Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60611

 Register for Chicago

Agenda

All times shown in Eastern Standard time (EST) Register for Chicago
9:30 am

Registration & Breakfast
Kate Demarest Photo
Kate Demarest Director, Corporate Events GitLab
10:00 am

Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab
10:30 am

Next up for The DevSecOps Platform
David DeSanto Photo
David DeSanto Chief Product Officer GitLab
Justin Farris Photo
Justin Farris Senior Director, Product GitLab
11:15 am

Break
11:30 am

In discussion with Hank Preston from Cisco Systems
Hank Preston Photo
Hank Preston Principal Engineer Cisco Systems
Nico Ochoa Photo
Nico Ochoa Senior Major Account Executive GitLab
12:15 pm

Lunch & Networking
1:30 pm

Workshop: How to optimize your DevSecOps workflow by focusing on Value Streams
Brian Henzelmann Photo
Brian Henzelmann Manager, Solutions Architecture GitLab
John Bush Photo
John Bush Solutions Architect GitLab
Jonathan Fullam Photo
Jonathan Fullam VP of Global Solutions Architecture GitLab
Christian Weber Photo
Christian Weber Senior Solutions Architect GitLab
3:00 pm

Break
3:15 pm

Bringing GitLab to work
Steven Pritchard Photo
Steven Pritchard Vice President, Infrastructure and Security Sicura
3:40 pm

Roundtable discussion: The human element of DevSecOps
4:10 pm

Closing Remarks
Kate Demarest Photo
Kate Demarest Director, Corporate Events GitLab
4:30 pm

Networking Reception

Register for DevSecOps World Tour in Chicago

All fields required

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

Take GitLab for a spin

See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial
Headshots of three people

Have a question? We're here to help.

Talk to an expert