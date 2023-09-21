DevSecOps World Tour Irvine

DevSecOps World Tour Irvine

September 21, 2023

Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa
3350 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Join us after DevSecOps World Tour Irvine for an executive experience at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Energize with GitLab at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations on September 21st, 2023 in Irvine. Take part in engaging conversations with peers and professionals from all disciplines, and enjoy food and drinks while you learn how GitLab can enable your DevSecOps journey.

 

Date: 2023-09-21
Time: 6PM - 8:30PM
Location: Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Address: 18169 Von Karman Ave, Irvine, CA 92612

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

At GitLab, we aim to make our events accessible to everyone, regardless of disability or special needs. We vet all of our venues for accessibility. If you have a disability or special needs, please let us know via your registration and, if needed, we will follow up with you pre-event.

