DevSecOps World Tour London

September 12, 2023

LABS House
15-19 Bloomsbury Way
London WC1A 2TH, United Kingdom

Join us after DevSecOps World Tour London for an executive dinner at Quaglinos

Energize with GitLab at Quaglinos on September 12th, 2023 in London. Take part in engaging conversations with peers and professionals from all disciplines, and enjoy food and drinks while you learn how GitLab can enable your DevSecOps journey.

 

Date: 2023-09-12
Time: 6PM - 8:30PM
Location: Quaglinos
Address: 16 Bury Street, London SW1Y 6AJ

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

At GitLab, we aim to make our events accessible to everyone, regardless of disability or special needs. We vet all of our venues for accessibility. If you have a disability or special needs, please let us know via your registration and, if needed, we will follow up with you pre-event.

