Event Details

Join GitLab for our annual EMEA GitLab Partner Leadership Summit where we will be bringing together leaders from our partner community and GitLab executives for a full day of collaborative sessions and networking.

We will use this opportunity to provide an update on GitLab’s partner strategy and vision going forward. With our new Global Ecosystem leader, Nick Cayou, coming onboard earlier this year, we will be implementing key changes to our focus and strategy across the partner organization. As our valued partners, we want to ensure that we create a forum to receive your feedback and input on this new direction as we begin to roll out these changes.

In addition to updates on our partner strategy, highlights of the agenda will also include:

GitLab’s unique position in the market and strategic relationships with AWS & GCP, and how you can leverage those relationships to expand your business.

How our organizations can partner more closely to deliver success for our customers.

An update from our executive team on our company vision, strategy and investments to deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

Our event will take place at the Hilton London Metropole hotel. GitLab will host a Welcome Reception on the evening of 14 October, a day of programming on 15 October with a closing dinner to follow. Rooms for the Partner Leadership Summit will be paid for by GitLab for the evenings of Monday, 14 October and Tuesday, 15 October only. If you would like to arrive early or stay after, the additional stay will be at your cost. The group rate is 229.00 GBP plus applicable taxes. If you require dates outside those available in the Arrival and Departure fields, please note them in the Hotel Special Requests field of the registration form.

Event location address

Hilton London Metropole

225 Edgware Road

London W2 1JU United Kingdom