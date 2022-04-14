Event Details

Join GitLab for our annual Americas GitLab Partner Leadership Summit where we will be bringing together leaders from our partner community and GitLab executives for a full day of collaborative sessions and networking.

We will use this opportunity to provide an update on GitLab’s partner strategy and vision going forward. With our new Global Ecosystem leader, Nick Cayou, coming onboard earlier this year, we will be implementing key changes to our focus and strategy across the partner organization. As our valued partners, we want to ensure that we create a forum to receive your feedback and input on this new direction as we begin to roll out these changes.

In addition to updates on our partner strategy, highlights of the agenda will also include:

GitLab’s unique position in the market and strategic relationships with AWS & GCP, and how you can leverage those relationships to expand your business.

How our organizations can partner more closely to deliver success for our customers.

An update from our executive team on our company vision, strategy and investments to deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

This year’s Partner Leadership Summit will take place at the Westin Washington DC Downtown hotel, a centrally located venue minutes from the Washington Metro Gallery Place station for local participants and only five miles from Washington Reagan International Airport for those who travel to attend. GitLab will host a Welcome Reception on the evening of September 29, a day of programming on September 30 with a closing dinner to follow. Rooms for the Partner Leadership Summit will be paid for by GitLab for the evenings of Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30 only. If you would like to arrive early or stay after, those nights will require your own method of payment. If you need dates outside those available in the Arrival and Departure fields, please note them in the Hotel Special Requests field of the registration form.

Event location address

Westin Washington DC Downtown

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001