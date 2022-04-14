We are pleased to offer 3.8 continuing professional education (CPE) credits to those that attend the event. CPE certification at DevSecOps World Tour is being administered by Carahsoft Technology Corp. Carahsoft is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. For more information on the CPE credits we are offering, the CPE sponsor, NASBA, and submission process, please click here.