Agenda

CPE Eligibile(Black)

We are pleased to offer 3.8 continuing professional education (CPE) credits to those that attend the event. CPE certification at DevSecOps World Tour is being administered by Carahsoft Technology Corp. Carahsoft is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. For more information on the CPE credits we are offering, the CPE sponsor, NASBA, and submission process, please click here.

All times shown in Eastern Daylight Saving Time (EST) Register for Atlanta
9:30 am
Registration & Breakfast
10:00 am
Welcome Keynote: GitLab DevSecOps World Tour - The Evolution of DevSecOps
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer GitLab

Register for DevSecOps World Tour in Atlanta

Ad-blockers and refusal of reporting/analytics cookies may affect registration. If you encounter any issues during registration or don't receive a confirmation email, please let us know by contacting us via email at [email protected].

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure this is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

Notice of Photography and Filming

Photography and filming are taking place at this event. GitLab reserves the right to use content captured depicting your likeness for any purpose. If you do not wish to be included in such content, notify the photographer and GitLab will use reasonable endeavours to comply with your request.