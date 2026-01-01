GitLab Epic Tour Delhi

Your teams are already building with AI. The harder questions now sit with you: what is delivered, what is it worth, and how to keep control of what goes to production.

Epic Tour Delhi is designed for AI, Security, DevOps, and Software Engineering leaders shaping that transformation rather than adapting to it. On 19 November, see autonomous software delivery in action and how GitLab is helping enterprises across India ship with agents.

Leave with three actionable takeaways: where to invest, what to measure, and which controls to put in place.