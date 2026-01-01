GitLab Epic Tour Mumbai
Date: Friday, 20 November 2026
Time: 4:30pm – 9:30pm IST
Venue: Sofitel Mumbai BKC
The Future of Software. In Mumbai.
Your teams are already building with AI. The harder questions now sit with you: what is delivered, what is it worth, and how to keep control of what goes to production.
Epic Tour Mumbai is designed for AI, Security, DevOps, and Software Engineering leaders shaping that transformation rather than adapting to it. On 20 November, see autonomous software delivery in action and how GitLab is helping enterprises across India ship with agents.
Leave with three actionable takeaways: where to invest, what to measure, and which controls to put in place.
See agent-driven work reach production
Keynote sessions and live demos show how GitLab orchestrates agent-driven work with full context, so the speed of coding agents carries through review, security, and release.
Keep governance at pace with agents
Learn how policy-based controls and a verifiable record at every step let engineering teams move faster without giving up oversight.
Hear from successful Indian enterprises
A customer spotlight and a leaders' panel share real-world patterns of agentic AI adoption and platform engineering across the software lifecycle.
Compare notes with your peers
Roundtable discussions and a networking dinner take the conversation beyond the main stage, letting you connect more meaningfully.
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Attendance is complimentary. Seats are limited, so register early to secure your place.
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