GitLab Epic Tour Sydney

Half a day. Full impact.

From thought leadership to inspirational customer stories, every session is designed to deliver real, actionable insights you can take back to your team.

Hear from your peers

Technology leaders from leading Australian organisations share first-hand experiences on AI adoption, platform engineering, and developer productivity.

Thought Leadership

Get the latest findings on software engineering productivity, AI tooling ROI, and the future of platform teams from leading researchers.

GitLab Roadmap

See what's already live in GitLab and the Duo Agent Platform, including intelligent orchestration with context through GitLab Orbit, plus a look at what's coming next