Financial Services
Roadshow 2025

The future of financial services software delivery is coming to a city near you.

Find your city

Overview

Discover how leading institutions are revolutionizing development velocity while mastering compliance at our exclusive roadshow for financial services leaders across North America.

Accelerate Innovation

Discover how leading financial institutions achieve 15x faster time to first release while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Master Compliance

Learn how to eliminate security blind spots with built-in controls to automate SOX, GDPR, and PCI DSS compliance without bottlenecks.

Drive Efficiency

Achieve 75% reduction in toolchain administration and 400% improvement in developer productivity through a unified software delivery platform.

AI-Powered Development

Experience GitLab Duo and see how native AI integration across the entire SDLC transforms developer productivity and code quality.

Industry Insights

Network with peers facing similar challenges and learn from customer success stories from Goldman Sachs, UBS, Ally, and more.

Proven ROI

Understand how financial institutions achieve 483% ROI and $5.9M in security savings through GitLab's integrated platform approach.

Boston

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Chicago

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Toronto

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Orlando

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

New York City

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Charlotte

Thursday, October 30, 2025

San Francisco

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Dallas

Thursday, November 13, 2025

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

