Financial Services
Roadshow 2025
The future of financial services software delivery is coming to a city near you.
Overview
Discover how leading institutions are revolutionizing development velocity while mastering compliance at our exclusive roadshow for financial services leaders across North America.
Accelerate Innovation
Discover how leading financial institutions achieve 15x faster time to first release while maintaining security and compliance standards.
Master Compliance
Learn how to eliminate security blind spots with built-in controls to automate SOX, GDPR, and PCI DSS compliance without bottlenecks.
Drive Efficiency
Achieve 75% reduction in toolchain administration and 400% improvement in developer productivity through a unified software delivery platform.
AI-Powered Development
Experience GitLab Duo and see how native AI integration across the entire SDLC transforms developer productivity and code quality.
Industry Insights
Network with peers facing similar challenges and learn from customer success stories from Goldman Sachs, UBS, Ally, and more.
Proven ROI
Understand how financial institutions achieve 483% ROI and $5.9M in security savings through GitLab's integrated platform approach.
Boston
Thursday, September 18, 2025Register now
Chicago
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Toronto
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Orlando
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
New York City
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Charlotte
Thursday, October 30, 2025
San Francisco
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Dallas
Thursday, November 13, 2025
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
