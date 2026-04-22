AI coding assistants have genuinely boosted developer productivity — yet overall delivery velocity has remained stubbornly incremental. Here's why: writing code accounts for only ~20% of a developer's time.

Our talk at the Summit examined how the GitLab Duo Agent Platform resolves this paradox by extending agentic AI across the entire SDLC — not just the editor.

Agentic Chat : Multi-step reasoning across your entire codebase and history

: Multi-step reasoning across your entire codebase and history Planner Agent : Foundational planning that connects intent to implementation

: Foundational planning that connects intent to implementation Security Analyst : Autonomous triage and remediation of security findings

: Autonomous triage and remediation of security findings Multi-agent Flows : Composable, orchestrated workflows across any SDLC stage

: Composable, orchestrated workflows across any SDLC stage AI Catalog: Governed, discoverable agents — all within one DevSecOps platform

All of this within a single DevSecOps platform — no stitched-together toolchain, no audit gaps.