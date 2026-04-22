AWS Summit London — Three Critical Conversations
What we talked about and what's next?
Great to meet you at the Summit.
01 — Talk Recap
The AI Paradox in Software Delivery
AI coding assistants have genuinely boosted developer productivity — yet overall delivery velocity has remained stubbornly incremental. Here's why: writing code accounts for only ~20% of a developer's time.
Our talk at the Summit examined how the GitLab Duo Agent Platform resolves this paradox by extending agentic AI across the entire SDLC — not just the editor.
- Agentic Chat: Multi-step reasoning across your entire codebase and history
- Planner Agent: Foundational planning that connects intent to implementation
- Security Analyst: Autonomous triage and remediation of security findings
- Multi-agent Flows: Composable, orchestrated workflows across any SDLC stage
- AI Catalog: Governed, discoverable agents — all within one DevSecOps platform
All of this within a single DevSecOps platform — no stitched-together toolchain, no audit gaps.
02 — Vendor Risk
GitHub is moving to Azure. Your team runs on AWS.
You may have already heard: GitHub is migrating its entire infrastructure to Azure, and has asked teams to deprioritise feature work to make it happen. GitHub's own CTO acknowledged the platform hasn't met its availability standards since the migration began.
If your team is on AWS, that's a vendor alignment problem already showing up in outages.
There is a better way — If you've been thinking about what a move would look like, now is a good time to find out. No Microsoft dependency, no Azure lock-in, no surprise downtime from someone else's cloud migration.
03 — Event
Transcend London - Intelligent Orchestration with Context
Join us live on 10th June - In-person in London or livestream to see how context-aware orchestration transforms what your agents can actually do — from planning through deployment!
Join our upcoming eventsLearn more
GitHub to GitLab switchLearn more