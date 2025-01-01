GitLab at KubeCon

In this hands-on workshop, you will get the chance to use GitLab’s latest AI features to develop and deploy an application. Along the way, you will learn how Duo’s AI flows and agents will fit into your day-to-day and enable you to build software better, faster, and more secure. In addition to the workshop, you will work alongside GitLab team members who can help you get started with GitLab Duo and will be available to answer questions throughout the day.