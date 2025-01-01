GitLab at KubeCon
+ CloudNativeCon
North America
2025
Atlanta | November 10-13, 2025
Build with GitLab Duo: Hands-On AI Workshop
Join GitLab at KubeCon North America for a hands-on workshop where you'll build and deploy an application using GitLab Duo Agent Platform's latest AI features. GitLab team members will provide support throughout the day, with complimentary food and beverages included.Register
In this hands-on workshop, you will get the chance to use GitLab’s latest AI features to develop and deploy an application. Along the way, you will learn how Duo’s AI flows and agents will fit into your day-to-day and enable you to build software better, faster, and more secure. In addition to the workshop, you will work alongside GitLab team members who can help you get started with GitLab Duo and will be available to answer questions throughout the day.
GitLab Booth #120
Stop by the GitLab booth #120 and watch a demo of GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Dive into our new AI capabilities, add your first Commit date and city to our booth wall, grab a fun sticker for your laptop, or play our Tanuki Rubik’s Cube challenge to win a prize!