GitLab Transcend
Paris
February 10, 2026, 7-11pm CET
Overview
Discover the next steps in your DevOps, Security and AI modernization journeys with real stories from organizations like yours, an exclusive look at GitLab's latest innovations, and conversations with your peers and GitLab leaders.
Connect with local technology leaders
Expand your network and swap innovation stories on the orange carpet at this invite-only event.
Learn from your peers
Hear from fellow leaders who are using AI to transform how their teams deliver software at enterprise scale, without compromising quality and security.
Preview GitLab's next chapter
Get a sneak peek at our upcoming product roadmap and areas of investment.
Interactive demonstrations
Get hands-on demos with personalized insights from product experts.
Bring your feedback to the source
Share your feedback on GitLab's vision and roadmap directly with GitLab product leaders.
Plus, snag some unique swag
You won't leave empty-handed either. We'll send you home with some exciting GitLab goodies you can't get anywhere else.
Request to attend
All fields required unless otherwise noted.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
Start shipping better software faster
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.