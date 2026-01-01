AI is transforming how code is written, but faster coding alone hasn’t translated into faster delivery. Disconnected tools, manual handoffs, and growing security and compliance demands continue to slow teams down creating what many call the AI paradox in software delivery.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform addresses this challenge by bringing agentic AI into every stage of the SDLC. With intelligent orchestration and AI-powered automation woven across planning, coding, security, and operations, Duo Agent Platform enables teams to accelerate delivery while improving code quality and strengthening security not just write code faster, but ship better software, faster.