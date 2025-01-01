Blogresearch

GitLab nommée Leader dans le Magic Quadrant 2024 de Gartner dédié aux assistants IA pour le code

Dans le premier Magic Quadrant™ de Gartner® applicable à cette catégorie, GitLab est reconnue pour sa capacité d'exécution et l'exhaustivité de sa vision en matière de technologie d'assistant IA pour le code.
Author: Dave Steer

Actualités

GitLab nommée Leader dans le Magic Quadrant 2024 de Gartner dédié aux plateformes DevOps

Notre approche DevOps innovante et le succès de nos clients ont permis à GitLab de figurer en tête du classement pour sa capacité d'exécution et l'exhaustivité de sa vision.

Produit

GitLab nommée Leader dans le rapport The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms (T2 2025)

Téléchargez le rapport The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms (T2 2025) et découvrez pourquoi la plateforme GitLab a été nommée Leader.

Actualités

Impact économique total de GitLab Ultimate : 483 % de ROI sur 3 ans

Découvrez les principales conclusions de l'étude Forrester Consulting consacrée à l'édition GitLab Ultimate, disponible sur la plateforme DevSecOps de GitLab.

