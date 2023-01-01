The 2019 Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Native Continuous Integration Tools
Accelerate your digital transformation
Deliver software faster
Ensure compliance
Build in security
Improve collaboration and visibility
GitLab can help you achieve your digital transformation objectives with the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform. We can help simplify your software delivery toolchain - by ditching the plugins, simplifying integration and helping your teams get back to what they do best - deliver great software.
Give everyone one platform to collaborate and see everything from planning to production.
Automated software delivery with GitLab will help you adopt cloud native, Kubernetes and multi-cloud with ease, achieve faster velocity with lower failures and improve developer productivity by eliminating repetitive tasks.
Integrating security into your DevOps lifecycle is easy with GitLab. Security and compliance are built in, out of the box, giving you the visibility and control necessary to protect the integrity of your software.
Software compliance is no longer just about checking boxes. Cloud native applications present entirely new attack surfaces via containers, orchestrators, web APIs, and other infrastructure-as-code. These new attack surfaces, along with complex DevOps toolchains, have resulted in notorious software supply chain attacks and led to new regulatory requirements. Continuous software compliance is becoming a critical way to manage risk inherent in cloud native applications and DevOps automation - beyond merely reducing security flaws within the code itself.
The 2019 Forrester Wave™: Cloud-Native Continuous Integration Tools
2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools
2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing
2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Value Stream Delivery Platforms
