GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants
GitLab is named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants
GitLab’s code assistant, GitLab Duo empowers developers to focus on high-level problem-solving, innovation, and value creation, while GitLab Duo handles repetitive tasks and optimization behind the scenes, transforming the way teams build and ship software. It helps teams ship more secure software faster with AI throughout the entire software development lifecycle.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, Arun Batchu, Haritha Khandabattu, Philip Walsh, Matt Brasier, August 2024
