GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

GitLab is named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

GitLab’s code assistant, GitLab Duo empowers developers to focus on high-level problem-solving, innovation, and value creation, while GitLab Duo handles repetitive tasks and optimization behind the scenes, transforming the way teams build and ship software. It helps teams ship more secure software faster with AI throughout the entire software development lifecycle.