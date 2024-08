Teams find CI servers useful in software development because it can offer certain process advantages.

Automated tests

When code is committed using a CI server, errors in the code are detected automatically. The server tests the code and provides feedback to the committer quickly, without the committer having to initiate a manual build.

Better collaboration

Instead of relying on developers to keep the shared repository up to date, the CI server manages all code coming in and maintains the integrity of the source code through automatic builds and tests. This allows developers to focus on their own projects instead of worrying about other projects breaking their tests. Teams can collaborate without worrying about code.

Streamlined workflow

Without CI servers, developers are working on different layers of the application with code saved on local machines. While teams that do manual or self-managed testing can get around these potential issues, a CI server takes this extra layer of coordination out of the workflow.