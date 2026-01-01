参考文献・関連リンク
IT Revolution社のフォーラム論文
- 「Raising Seniors」（Kent Beck氏、Jondavid Black氏、Cornelia Davis氏、Shawn Minto氏、Dan Neff氏、Ezra Savard氏、Adam Zimman氏）
- 「When Coding Is Free, Where Is the Bottleneck?」（ACI Worldwide社のScott Prugh氏とBryan Finster氏、協力：Amy Willard氏、Tim Ottersburg氏、Timothy Cochran氏）
- 「Agentic AI and Code Reviews」（LaunchDarkly社のZach Davis氏、Engineered by AIのMichelle Gill氏、Curious Duck Digital Laboratory社のElisabeth Hendrickson氏、Agentic AI FoundationのAngie Jones氏、Topogy社のSha Ma氏、CircleCI社のRandy Shoup氏、DryRun Security社のJames Wickett氏）
- 「When Agents Decide」（Enterprise Vision Technologies社のJoseph Enochs氏、OrionX社のAdrian Cockcroft氏、Red Hat社のJeremy Eder氏、Brian Wald氏、DefenseLogic AI社のJenn Spykerman氏）
- 「The Sociotechnical Architecture of AI-Enabled Enterprises」（Ian Eslick氏、Collin Fox氏、Amanda Graham氏、Dr. Suzette Johnson氏、Charles Lafferty氏、Tom Kilcommons氏、Rosalind Radcliffe氏、Cat Swetel氏、Annie Vella氏、Sam Yeats氏、Dr. Robin Yeman氏）
- 「Deliberate Compliance」（Newton社のBen Grinnell氏、OxerLine Advisory社のClare Hawthorne氏、General Motors社のJames Nugent氏、NRC Health社のDustin Warner氏）