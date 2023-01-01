You are cordially invited to WINE down with us on April 26th at one of San Francisco’s hottest wine bars and lounges, just two blocks from Moscone!

Join us for a night of mingling with like-minded individuals, delightful conversation, and a sip (or more) of some of the finest biodynamic, organically sourced, and hard-to-find varieties of wine.

Space is limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot! See you there for a Happy Hour you won’t forget! 🥂