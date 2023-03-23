DevOpsプラットフォームエンジニアとは？

In the complex world that can be software development, a DevOps platform that can be deployed as a single application brings all the disparate forces together. It’s tough to argue against the benefits of a single solution, but someone has to “own” the platform.

In this new era of DevOps, enter the DevOps platform engineer, a bleeding-edge role that is popping up on various job listings. Although some would argue a platform engineer is just another name for a site reliability engineer, the rise of cloud native technologies such as Kubernetes, microservices, and containers have pushed some companies to create a platform engineering team (or teams) charged with overseeing the platforms and related technologies.

As organizations continue to embrace DevOps practices, the demand for platform engineers with a broad range of skills capable of navigating the complexities of modern software architectures is set to rise. These professionals are instrumental in crafting effective solutions that meet the dynamic needs of software teams, from facilitating smooth migrations to enabling continuous integration and delivery.