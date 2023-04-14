Fuzz testing, or application fuzzing, is a software testing technique that allows teams to discover security vulnerabilities or bugs in the source code of software applications. Unlike traditional software testing methodologies – SAST, DAST, or IAST – fuzzing essentially “pings” code with random inputs in an effort to crash it and thus identify faults that would otherwise not be apparent. Those code faults (or problems with business logic) represent areas that are potentially at high risk for security threats.

When a fault or vulnerability is found, a fuzzer — a tool that identifies the potential causes of the crash — can be used to zero in on specific vulnerabilities in the source code. Fuzzers are most effective at uncovering vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attacks such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting, where hackers disable security to steal information or take down a system. Fuzzers are less effective at identifying vulnerabilities that are unrelated to system crashes, such as spyware or Trojans.

Fuzz testing’s supporters praise it for being fully automated and able to find obscure weaknesses, while its detractors complain it can be difficult to set up and prone to deliver unreliable results.