From idea to value, GitLab lets teams collaborate in one single application to shorten cycle times, reduce development costs and increase developer productivity.
GitLab helps free up your teams from the repetitive and time-consuming tasks of tool maintenance, so they can focus on developing better software, faster. Your teams can collaborate in the GitLab DevSecOps Platform to improve operational efficiency, deliver better software faster, secure your software supply chain, and accelerate cloud adoption and transformation.
Best-in-class SCM and CI/CD with with security integrated throughout the platform
Unified data model for visibility across your entire DevSecOps lifecycle
Boost efficiency and reduce cycle times of every user with the help of AI in every step of the software development lifecycle
Choice of multi-tenant SaaS, single-tenant SaaS, and self-managed to balance flexibility and control
Avoid cloud vendor lock-in, enable multi-cloud strategy, and optimize cloud costs with the ability to deploy consistently across different clouds
Reduce context switching, faster onboarding, and reduced training costs with an integrated, single-platform experience
Faster iteration leads to rapid innovation as anyone can contribute to the GitLab open core software - we build with our customers and community
Automated software delivery with GitLab is the essential automation you need to unleash your team's productivity and ship better software, faster. What are you waiting for?
By automating software delivery, teams can:
When your organization has outgrown GitLab Premium, it's time to upgrade to GitLab Ultimate. GitLab Ultimate helps organizations to:
Available in both SaaS and self-managed deployment options, GitLab Ultimate adds advanced security capabilities, security risk mitigation, compliance, portfolio management and value stream management, plus you get 40k more CI/CD minutes per month. In addition, GitLab Ultimate allows for free guest user licenses to improve your license usage for users with minimal interaction with the system.
These are only a few of the features that GitLab Ultimate offers, for a comprehensive list of capabilities, visit about.gitlab.com/features. Like GitLab Premium, GitLab Ultimate also includes priority support, live upgrade assistance, and a Technical Account Manager for eligible customers.
You need a way to simplify DevSecOps.
Integrating security into your DevOps lifecycle shouldn’t be a challenge. You want security that’s built-in out-of-the-box, giving you the visibility and control necessary to protect the integrity of your software.
GitLab is known for industry-leading Source Code Management (SCM) and Continuous Integration (CI). Developers want to use GitLab because the DevSecOps platform makes it easy to include security at the onset of your project through to delivery. Focus on apps, not tool maintenance, while improving collaboration and transparency for one predictable cost. Using the GitLab DevSecOps platform with security built in, gives you features like:
See what your team could do with GitLab, the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.
