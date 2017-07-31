GitLab adds Emerasoft to Global Partnership Program

– Today, GitLab announced a partnership with Emerasoft Srl., an Italian company providing software development products, consulting and training services. Emerasoft specializes in solving complex technical challenges, especially in the areas of ALM, DevOps, Software Testing, Security, IoT, and Business Process Intelligence. Emerasoft will now sell and support GitLab products as part of their portfolio. The team will provide support to customers during their onboarding process, helping them not only take advantage of GitLab’s repository management, but also the product’s issue management, continuous integration, and continuous delivery capabilities.

“GitLab can help our customers solve the problem of having to manage different DevOps tools and provide them with a single software where to integrate the different activities,” says Riccardo Bernasconi, Emerasoft Sales Manager.

“Emerasoft has a wealth of experience working in the software development products and services space. With their experience in ALM and DevOps, Emerasoft is advantageously positioned to support Italian-based customers in their efforts to adopt GitLab for their full software development lifecycle,” says Michael Alessio, GitLab’s Director of Global Alliances.

Emerasoft Srl. joins a growing community of GitLab partners, around the world. For a complete list of GitLab resellers, please visit /resellers/.