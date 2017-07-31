GitLab adds Emerasoft to Global Partnership Program

GitLab announce a partnership with Emerasoft Srl., an Italian company providing software development products, consulting and training services.
– Today, GitLab announced a partnership with Emerasoft Srl., an Italian company providing software development products, consulting and training services. Emerasoft specializes in solving complex technical challenges, especially in the areas of ALM, DevOps, Software Testing, Security, IoT, and Business Process Intelligence. Emerasoft will now sell and support GitLab products as part of their portfolio. The team will provide support to customers during their onboarding process, helping them not only take advantage of GitLab’s repository management, but also the product’s issue management, continuous integration, and continuous delivery capabilities.
“GitLab can help our customers solve the problem of having to manage different DevOps tools and provide them with a single software where to integrate the different activities,” says Riccardo Bernasconi, Emerasoft Sales Manager.
“Emerasoft has a wealth of experience working in the software development products and services space. With their experience in ALM and DevOps, Emerasoft is advantageously positioned to support Italian-based customers in their efforts to adopt GitLab for their full software development lifecycle,” says Michael Alessio, GitLab’s Director of Global Alliances.
Founded in 2005, Emerasoft has strong expertise in a variety of different areas of the IT business, ranging from ALM and DevOps to Software Testing and IoT. The team's expertise is reflected in the their ability to deal with heterogeneous and complex problems in professional and qualified way. Emerasoft works with customers to select state-of-the-art technologies, navigate new frontiers of application development, and build a path of excellence and quality.
For more information about Emerasoft Srl., please visit:
GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.
Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.
