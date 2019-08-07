GitLab Announces Schedule for 2019 GitLab Commit Brooklyn

Today GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced initial programming and speakers for 2019 GitLab Commit Brooklyn, taking place September 17 in Brooklyn, NY.

GitLab Commit, GitLab's inaugural user event, will bring together the GitLab community to connect, learn, and inspire. Speakers will showcase the power of DevOps in action through strategy and technology discussions, lessons learned, behind-the-scenes looks at the development lifecycle, and more.

“GitLab Commit was created to be a home for DevOps learning and collaboration. To bring developers, operations and security professionals together to share best practices and lessons learned with one another in hopes this will make the development and open source community better,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. “Through shared experiences and collaboration at the conference, we envision furthering DevOps transformations and adoption.”