GitLab Announces Schedule for 2019 GitLab Commit London

The conference agenda features a mix of topics, including technical sessions, live coding, deep-dives, and case studies covering cloud native, Kubernetes, CI/CD, Data, open source, security, all-remote, and more.

“I’ve learnt so much from the community over the past year, to be able to share some of my own work in the hope that it inspires others and drives the next chapter of my adventure is such a wonderful opportunity.” - Tom West, Solutions Architect at Converging Data EMEA

The carefully-curated schedule will feature sessions from flagship GitLab customers, cloud native experts, and well-known open source communities, including:

“Keynote: Establishing a DevOps Culture @ Porsche - A GitLab Success Story” – Dennis Menge and Alberto Gisbert, Porsche AG

“Keynote: Flying From Base to Native Within the Clouds” – Alexandru Constantin Viscreanu, kiwi.com

“Panel Discussion: How Ginormous Orgs Leverage GitLab”

“Panel Discussion: Closing the SDLC loop - a Security Panel”

“How we scaled from 10 to 30000 developers” – Roger Meier, Siemens

“Four years with GitLab in Ocado Technology” – Piotr Kurpik and Artur Frysiak, Ocado Technology

“Producing a single DevOps view using data tools” – Tom West, Converging Data EMEA

“From Zero to Production with Rust, Python and GitLab CI” – Mario García, Mozilla

“The Beauty of GitLab CI/CD” – Getty Orawo, Podii

“GitLab All the Way Down: A Small Startup's Tale of Growing with GitLab” – Huss EL-Sheikh, 9fin

“Continuous Verification: The missing link to fully automate your pipeline” – Bill Shetti and Sean O'Dell, VMware

“Evolve into a DevOps butterfly” – Matteo Codogno and Simone D'avico, wellD

“Zero-cost infrastructure and automatic deployments for small teams” – Niki Kontoe and George Tsiolis, Ubitech

“What not to do while using GitLab” – Boris Waguia, Adorsys GmbH & Co. KG

“Zero to K8s: As Fast As Possible” – Matt Smith, Capgemini UK

“How GitLab helped a small team move fast” – Adrian Moisey, SweepSouth

For the full GitLab Commit London program, please visit the schedule.

“GitLab is one of the most important tools for our engineering, it's the central hub of all our operations. This event is the perfect opportunity to learn from how others are using the power that GitLab offers." - Alexandru Constantin Viscreanu, Platform Engineer at Kiwi.com