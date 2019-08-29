GitLab Announces Schedule for 2019 GitLab Commit London

GitLab announce initial programming and speakers for 2019 GitLab Commit London, taking place October 9 in London.
Inaugural user event will feature talks by Capgemini UK, Ocado Technology, Porsche AG, Siemens AG, and more showcasing the power of DevOps in action
Today GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced initial programming and speakers for 2019 GitLab Commit London, taking place October 9 in London.
GitLab Commit, GitLab's inaugural user event, will bring together developers, operations and security professionals to share DevOps best practices and lessons learned. Speakers will showcase the power of DevOps in action through strategy and technology discussions, lessons learned, behind-the-scenes looks at the development lifecycle, and more.
“GitLab has over 100,000 companies and millions of developers using and co-creating on the project with us, so we tailored GitLab Commit with the end-user in mind. The event will dive into how the DevOps transformation is occurring in enterprises on an organizational level and how one can go back to their organization and implement similar practices,” said Priyanka Sharma, Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab. “Commit invokes action and we hope attendees will commit to building the best devops organizations.”
The conference agenda features a mix of topics, including technical sessions, live coding, deep-dives, and case studies covering cloud native, Kubernetes, CI/CD, Data, open source, security, all-remote, and more.
“I’ve learnt so much from the community over the past year, to be able to share some of my own work in the hope that it inspires others and drives the next chapter of my adventure is such a wonderful opportunity.” - Tom West, Solutions Architect at Converging Data EMEA
The carefully-curated schedule will feature sessions from flagship GitLab customers, cloud native experts, and well-known open source communities, including:
For the full GitLab Commit London program, please visit the schedule.
“GitLab is one of the most important tools for our engineering, it's the central hub of all our operations. This event is the perfect opportunity to learn from how others are using the power that GitLab offers." - Alexandru Constantin Viscreanu, Platform Engineer at Kiwi.com
In London, where history meets innovation, venture down a cobblestone drive, alongside leaders who do contrive to embrace a world of automation, exploration, and transformation. Your journey will begin when you arrive at a brewery to derive the benefits of collaboration. A day of learning and excitement: GitLab Commit sparks curiosity to learn techniques to increase velocity. You’ll share and learn insight to shape the future of development And enjoy a mini- golf party in the moonlight. Register by Sept 6th, 11:59 pm PT with code: commit99 to save $99 on conference passes.
GitLab Commit is made possible with support from Sponsors: AWS, CNCF, FINOS, and StackOverflow, and Media Sponsors: DevOps.com and Software Engineering Daily. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to [email protected].
GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.
Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.
