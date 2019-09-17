GitLab Adopted by KDE to Foster Open Source Contributions

Today GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced that KDE, an international technology community that creates free and open source software for desktop and portable computing, is adopting GitLab for use by its developers to further enhance infrastructure accessibility and encourage contributions.

KDE is a free and open source software community dedicated to creating a user-friendly computing experience. It offers an advanced graphical desktop, a wide variety of applications for communication, work, education and entertainment, and a platform for easily building new applications. Adding access to GitLab will provide the KDE community with additional options for accessible infrastructure for contributors, code review integration with git, streamlined infrastructure and tooling, and an open communication channel with the upstream GitLab community.

With the adoption of GitLab, the KDE community, one of the largest Free Software communities with more than 2.600 contributors, will have access to an even wider range of development and code review features with GitLab’s DevOps platform to complement current tools used by the KDE community.

The KDE community will also be able to integrate GitLab’s single application for the DevOps lifecycle to their development workflow, from planning to development and deployment to monitoring. Using GitLab, KDE contributors will have access to Concurrent DevOps, and the ability to manage and secure across stages. GitLab also provides increased visibility and comprehensive governance and accelerates software lifecycles.

“We’re thrilled that the KDE community has chosen to adopt GitLab to offer its developers with additional tooling and features for building cutting-edge applications,” said David Planella, Director of Developer Relations, GitLab. “KDE places a strong emphasis on finding innovative solutions to old and new problems in an atmosphere of open experimentation. This thinking aligns with GitLab’s goal of helping teams better collaborate on software development, and we look forward to supporting KDE as they continue to build great software for millions of users across the globe.”

Lydia Pintscher, President of KDE e.V., said: “For an open community like KDE, having friendly, easy-to-use infrastructure is crucial. We have spent the last two years significantly reducing the barriers of entry all across KDE. Moving to GitLab is a major step in that process.”