GitLab Announces Schedule for 2020 GitLab Commit San Francisco

GitLab announce initial programming and speakers for 2020 GitLab Commit San Francisco, taking place January 14 in San Francisco, CA.
The event will feature talks by T-Mobile, Northwestern Mutual, Groupe Renault, U.S. Department of Energy and more, showcasing the power of DevOps in action
GitLab Commit, GitLab's user event, brings together the GitLab community to connect, learn, and inspire. Speakers showcase the power of community and sharing DevOps best practices through strategy and technology discussions, lessons learned, behind-the-scenes looks at the development lifecycle, and more.
“GitLab Commit was created to be a home for DevOps learning and collaboration,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. “These events bring together developers, operations experts, and security professionals to share best practices and lessons learned. We hope our attendees are inspired to take these learnings back to their own companies and further push the future and possibilities of DevOps.”
The conference agenda features a mix of topics, including sessions on changing the software development lifecycle, technical deep-dives, and case studies covering cloud-native, Kubernetes, CI/CD, DataOps, open source culture, security, all-remote, and more.
“We received many creative and detailed submissions from some truly incredible people,” said Priyanka Sharma, Director of Technical Evangelism at GitLab. “Because of this, choosing our roster of speakers was not easy, but I’m excited to hear how our speakers overcame their unique technical challenges and the creative solutions they used.”
The carefully-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading DevOps technologists, including:
GitLab Commit is heading to San Francisco, where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars. High on a hill, technology leaders will gather to build the future of software development and share advice on how to accelerate delivery in one of San Francisco’s most historic buildings in the center of the city.
Your day in the city by the Bay will be filled with insightful talks and inspiring stories of transformation and velocity.
GitLab Commit is made possible with support from our sponsors: AWS, Google Cloud, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Tidelift, Mattermost, WhiteSource, and StackOverflow, and Media Sponsors: DevOps.com, Software Engineering Daily, DevChat.TV and The New Stack. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to [email protected].
GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.
Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.
