GitLab Announces Schedule for 2020 GitLab Commit San Francisco

Today GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced initial programming and speakers for 2020 GitLab Commit San Francisco, taking place January 14 in San Francisco, CA.

GitLab Commit, GitLab's user event, brings together the GitLab community to connect, learn, and inspire. Speakers showcase the power of community and sharing DevOps best practices through strategy and technology discussions, lessons learned, behind-the-scenes looks at the development lifecycle, and more.

“GitLab Commit was created to be a home for DevOps learning and collaboration,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. “These events bring together developers, operations experts, and security professionals to share best practices and lessons learned. We hope our attendees are inspired to take these learnings back to their own companies and further push the future and possibilities of DevOps.”