The Remote Work Report by GitLab: The Future of Work is Remote - Press Release

Today GitLab, the single application for the DevOps lifecycle and the world’s largest all-remote company, published findings from its inaugural Remote Work Report, which surveyed 3,000 professionals from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia who work remotely or have the option to work remotely. The survey highlights the ever-increasing value employees and employers place on remote work as an alternative to traditional, in-office practices. In an era with increasing recognition and understanding that mental health and physical health directly impact employee performance, it’s undeniable that the future of work will be remote.

"We believe all-remote is the future of work, as it delivers extraordinary benefits to businesses and employees,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder of GitLab. “For companies, there are unique operational efficiencies, huge cost savings on office space and a broader pool of job applicants. For employees, this structure enables off-peak lifestyles, family-friendly flexible schedules, and improved work/life harmony. We believe that a world with more all-remote companies will be a more prosperous one, with opportunity more equally distributed."

“The reality is that almost every company is already remote whether you're working across floors or across continents," said Darren Murph, Head of Remote at GitLab. “GitLab believes all-remote is the purest form of remote, and we're working to empower other companies to implement great remote practices. This year's report breaks down preconceived notions about remote and sheds light on its power to plant opportunities in underserved regions, make communities less transitory, and create authentically diverse teams.”