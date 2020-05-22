GitLab Expands Industry Leading DevSecOps Platform with 13.0 Release

Today GitLab, the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, is releasing 13.0 building upon its industry leading DevSecOps platform to enable organizations to efficiently adapt and respond to new and dynamic business challenges. With the 13.0 release, GitLab is adding new development, planning, analytics, operations and security-focused features - such as epic hierarchy on roadmaps, design collaboration, and vulnerability management - to help organizations identify bottlenecks and waste, break down functional silos and focus on delivering business value without sacrificing security or compliance. Also with this release, Gitaly Clusters will become generally available to ensure that Git repository storage has a warm replica ready to take over if an outage occurs while Auto DevOps has been extended to simplify deployment to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Drawing from years of expertise, GitLab runs the world's largest all-remote DevOps software company. Our customers often wonder how we continually iterate on new changes, features and capabilities to quickly make improvements to the product on a monthly basis. The answer is simple - we use GitLab,” said Scott Williamson, executive vice president of product at GitLab. “The 13.0 release is a key milestone in providing our customers with a more mature end-to-end DevSecOps solution that efficiently and confidently responds to today’s unique business challenges.”

With the 13.0 release and beyond, GitLab continues to expand its complete open core DevOps platform including source code management (SCM) and continuous integration (CI), delivered as a single application, to help organizations better achieve business agility, rapid collaboration, and security and compliance. Together with its ever-growing community of channel and technology partners, GitLab is helping organizations everywhere improve their resilience, responsiveness and product velocity.

Optimize for Efficiency to Achieve Agility

As many businesses strive to be more responsive and efficient, GitLab helps streamline existing software development processes to bring siloed teams together into a unified DevSecOps platform. Key focus areas and development features include: