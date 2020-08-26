GitLab Grows Its Global Partner Ecosystem by Over 175 Partners to Deliver Customers a Seamless DevOps Experience

“Avisi is delighted to now also offer GitLab as a way for customers to fulfil their DevOps strategy. We are excited to help our customers integrate GitLab with their existing tooling and processes through our support, training and consultancy services.” - Yanne Veronneau, expert services manager at Avisi

“Utilizing GitLab enables us to provide the most effective software deployment experience to our clients, to help them successfully deploy highly available container-based applications on-premise and to the cloud. As a Select Partner, BoxBoat is excited about the opportunity to help enterprises not only find success with their Gitlab implementations but also with the critical people and process components of the DevOps journey.” - Tim Hohman, CEO at BoxBoat Technologies

"A business-driven DevOps transformation is a challenging, but rewarding, process to go through as it touches technology, process, people, and culture. Gitlab is the partner that we were looking for to deliver the technology component of this equation, and we are confident that we have an even stronger value proposition to our customers because of this." - Daniel Viveiros, CTO at CI&T

“As GitLab experts, we work with customers to assess their end-to-end software development lifecycle identifying opportunities for iterative improvement across their people, process and technology platforms. We have found that as our customers “shift right” in GitLab enterprise feature adoption their DevSecOps performance “shifts left” in maturity and overall execution. This is a direct consequence of combining optimised processes with automation.” - Ben Boswell, CEO at D-OPS Digital

"We are very happy to be a GitLab Select Partner as well as a GitLab user. In addition to providing a GitLab service to customers who need a hosted version managed by GitLabHost, GitLab allows us to develop our own hosting platform in the most effective way.” - Maarten Draijer, CEO at GitLabHost

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with GitLab to offer our customers a unified solution to balancing speed and stability throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The pressure to move fast in today’s CI/CD pipeline leaves little time to ensure that code is production-ready. OverOps’ new support for GitLab git blame, announced today, empowers developers with code-level visibility across the entire pipeline, helping improve productivity and prevent production issues.” - Eric Mizell, vice president, solution engineering at OverOps

“Cloud Engineers are delivering applications and infrastructure faster and more continuously than ever before. This new cloud native reality impacts the entire software delivery lifecycle, including source control management, code reviews, testing, deployment, and security. Integrating Pulumi and GitLab enables this entire end-to-end workflow for teams, leveraging familiar languages, IDEs, and tools, on any cloud.” - Joe Duffy, CEO at Pulumi

“As organizations transition to modern, cloud-native applications and workloads, two key needs emerge: an enterprise-grade, supported Kubernetes infrastructure and a DevOps platform to make it easier and more efficient to build these new services. Red Hat OpenShift provides the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, and we’re pleased to work and collaborate with GitLab to bring its comprehensive DevOps platform to our portfolio of cloud-native infrastructure technologies, including OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.” - Joe Fernandes, vice president, products, cloud platforms business unit at Red Hat

“GitLab is unlocking a simple, end-to-end workflow for the complex enterprises we serve at SADA. It’s also easy enough that we’re using it in our SADA U for onboarding new developers to collaborate and learn on GCP. We’re super excited to see GitLab’s trajectory.” - Miles Ward, CTO, SADA

"The CI/CD pipeline has become the backbone of today's engineering organization. As an application security product, our customers know that DevOps automation is the only way to ensure security bugs are caught early, before they are released to production. Partnering with GitLab makes it simple for our mutual customers to add application security to their pipeline and be confident in the security of their applications." - Joni Klippert, founder and CEO at StackHawk and GitLab Commit keynote speaker