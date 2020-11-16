GitLab Appoints Chief People Officer and Newest Board Member

, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application, announced today the appointment of Wendy Nice Barnes as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Merline Saintil to its board of directors. Both additions bring extensive experience to the company and will help GitLab further its position as a leading DevOps platform.

“As GitLab continues to grow, it is vital to our success to bring onboard key individuals who will help us maintain high growth and market leadership,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “Wendy has an impressive history of mentoring colleagues and growing leaders from within organizations. While Merline’s global award-winning product creation has enabled Fortune 500 companies to manage cyber risk at scale. Both embody our CREDIT values and are tremendous additions to the company.”

Barnes joins GitLab with over 20 years of Talent leadership experience in pre-IPO and Fortune 500 companies. She served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Palo Alto Networks, Vice President of Human Resources at eHealth, and held senior HR leadership roles at Netflix and E*TRADE.

“GitLab is not only a shining example of how to run a successful all remote company, but they are consistently recognized as a top company to work for,” said Barnes. “I am looking forward to joining such a transparent group of people, leading with the members of the executive team and working closely with its DIB (Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging) and remote leaders to further the great foundation set forth.”

Saintil currently serves on the boards of Lightspeed, Alkami Technology, Banner Corporation, and ShotSpotter and was recognized as one of the Most Influential Corporate Board Directors by Women Inc. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and is certified in Cybersecurity Oversight by NACD and the Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute. Saintil previously held leadership roles with iconic Fortune 500 and privately held companies including Intuit, Yahoo!, PayPal, Adobe, Joyent and Sun Microsystems. She has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award by Girls in Tech.

“GitLab has enabled its enterprise customers to shift left by seamlessly incorporating security into its single DevOps platform making them a unique company to watch,” said Saintil. “I'm honored to join its board of directors and have the opportunity to bring my engineering, enterprise risk and cybersecurity experience to support the company as it grows its footprint globally.”