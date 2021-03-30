GitLab for Education Report Demonstrates Gap in Curriculum for DevOps in Universities

— Today GitLab, Inc., the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, published findings from its GitLab for Education Report, which surveyed more than 800 global GitLab for Education users. This survey provided learnings that GitLab used to create a new offering – GitLab for Campuses, which has been customized to help educational institutions around the world bring the DevOps transformation to their campus. According to IDC, DevOps is projected to be a $17.7 billion revenue driver by 2024 – increasing the need for developers – but lack of education will perpetuate the talent shortage. GitLab believes that education at the university level is critical to solve this industry challenge.

To help fill the developer education gap, to date, GitLab issued approximately 2 million free user seats, of GitLab’s top tier software licenses to over 1,000 educational institutions in more than 75 countries. In 2020 alone, GitLab added 250 institutions and 340,000 seats.

“DevOps and GitLab have been transformational in teaching, learning and research for early adopters across institutions,” said Dr. Christina Hupy, a former professor and current senior education program manager at GitLab. “The ability to have the entire DevOps lifecycle in one open platform has made it tremendously easier to teach DevOps culture and methodology.”