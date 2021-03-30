GitLab for Education Report Demonstrates Gap in Curriculum for DevOps in Universities

40% of students believe DevOps is critical for workforce readiness while the main challenge to adoption is lack of awareness of the DevOps connection to higher education
— Today GitLab, Inc., the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, published findings from its GitLab for Education Report, which surveyed more than 800 global GitLab for Education users. This survey provided learnings that GitLab used to create a new offering – GitLab for Campuses, which has been customized to help educational institutions around the world bring the DevOps transformation to their campus. According to IDC, DevOps is projected to be a $17.7 billion revenue driver by 2024 – increasing the need for developers – but lack of education will perpetuate the talent shortage. GitLab believes that education at the university level is critical to solve this industry challenge.
To help fill the developer education gap, to date, GitLab issued approximately 2 million free user seats, of GitLab’s top tier software licenses to over 1,000 educational institutions in more than 75 countries. In 2020 alone, GitLab added 250 institutions and 340,000 seats.
“DevOps and GitLab have been transformational in teaching, learning and research for early adopters across institutions,” said Dr. Christina Hupy, a former professor and current senior education program manager at GitLab. “The ability to have the entire DevOps lifecycle in one open platform has made it tremendously easier to teach DevOps culture and methodology.”
Additionally, GitLab is helping to transform and advance scientific research. Source control management, continuous integration (CI), and continuous deployment (CD) are adopted to increase collaboration, speed up the research cycle, increase the repeatability of results, and meet public access policy requirements of funding agencies. By storing data and scientific models in central, public repositories linked to Docker containers, researchers can conduct reproducible tests, provide feedback, and collaborate in ways that are not possible without a single open DevOps platform.
“GitLab program members are innovating on how research is done and speeding up the entire cycle from data to publication via GitLab’s collaboration tools, CI/CD, and containerization,” said Dr. Hupy. “Despite these early successes, increased awareness, professional development for faculty, and more resources for teaching are needed to continue to spread the benefits of DevOps across the academy.“
To read the full GitLab for Education Report, please visit https://about.gitlab.com/solutions/education/edu-survey/edu-survey-2020.pdf
GitLab is the open DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus.
Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, NASDAQ, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2014, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in 65 countries.
