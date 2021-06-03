GitLab Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

– GitLab Inc., the company that offers the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing report and excited to see what we believe to be validation of our unique and holistic approach to embedding security into the DevOps workflow,” said David DeSanto, senior director, product management - development and security at GitLab. "We believe our recognition as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant represents a growing understanding of the value of enabling developers to find and fix vulnerabilities within their native workflow while at the same time providing visibility and early insight to security teams into their organization’s overall risk."

According to the report, “Gartner defines the application security testing (AST) market as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities.”

GitLab’s approach to application security testing is unique and sets new standards for DevSecOps. GitLab is the first to provide comprehensive application security testing built into the developer workflow with a focus on making security vulnerability details approachable for the developer. GitLab’s single application for the DevOps lifecycle includes static application security testing (SAST), secret detection, code quality, dynamic application security testing (DAST), software composition analysis (SCA), container scanning, API fuzzing, protocol fuzzing, and coverage-guided fuzzing. In addition to application security testing technologies, GitLab offers dependency lists (e.g., software build of materials (SBOM)) and vulnerability management, critical for enterprise security risk management. The GitLab platform is regularly replacing many traditional incumbent application security testing vendors as organizations recognize the value of application security testing that is integrated into their DevOps processes right out of the box. GitLab provides the visibility and controls necessary to protect the integrity of customers’ applications, software factory, supply chain, and deliverables.

