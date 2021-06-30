Meltano Spins Out of GitLab, Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding Led by GV to Enhance Open Source Data Integration

Today GitLab Inc., a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announced the spin-out of Meltano, an open source ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) platform built for the DataOps era. Meltano also closed $4.2M in seed funding led by GV and a number of angel investors, including Ram Shriram, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, and Max Beauchemin, creator of Apache Airflow and Superset. As an independent company Meltano has the opportunity to grow further as an open source company and focus on addressing the needs of the data engineering market starting with enhanced data integration.

“From its inception, Meltano has operated separately from GitLab’s DevOps platform. It started as a tool built for GitLab’s data and analytics team, who wanted an end-to-end data platform built around open source components and DevOps principles,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “With its new seed funding, Meltano, as an independently managed entity, will provide the benefits of open source data integration and DataOps to more organizations.”

Data teams today face challenges similar to those that led to the DevOps revolution and the rise of platforms like GitLab. There are point solutions for all parts of the data lifecycle, but they are typically inflexible, difficult to integrate with each other, and not conducive to collaboration. Data integration (ETL) solutions in particular are hard to extend and troubleshoot, and their limited connector libraries force organizations to supplement them with custom solutions built and maintained in-house. In response, data engineers and analysts are looking to embrace open source software and DevOps best practices such as version control, code review, and CI/CD, to increase efficiency and confidence in the result of their work and downstream decisions.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a wave of great open source data tools and technologies for data integration, transformation, orchestration, and visualization,” said Douwe Maan, CEO of Meltano. “We believe that there is still a significant challenge in integrating these disparate tools and managing their configuration and deployment consistently across environments. Meltano strives to solve this data workflow problem by bringing these solutions together in a single DataOps-ready project repository that scales with the needs of the organization. With this seed funding, we will be able to support more tools and make them accessible to more organizations.”

Today, Meltano offers a compelling open source data integration (ELT) solution that embraces the Singer standard for data movement and its existing library of over 200 community-maintained connectors, along with dbt for transformation, and Airflow for orchestration. Meltano makes it easier to use and deploy these tools together, to discover existing connectors, and to build new ones. In the near future, Meltano anticipates adding support for open source tools like Superset and Metabase for visualization, and alternative orchestration solutions like Dagster and Prefect, while continuing to grow its connector library with the help of the community.

“Meltano is well positioned to become a trusted open-source platform used by software developers to integrate data,” said Dave Munichiello, General Partner at GV and investor in GitLab, Segment, and Meltano. “The Meltano team combines years of SaaS and authentic open source experience, with a passion for building easy-to-use platforms for software developers.

To learn more about Meltano, read its funding announcement blog post and see its website, which includes a list of partners, access to Meltano’s Slack community, and product documentation.