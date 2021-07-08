Announcing GitLab Commit 2021: Innovate Together

Today GitLab Inc., a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announced initial programming and speakers for GitLab Commit 2021: Innovate Together. This two-day virtual conference will showcase how software development, operations, and security professionals work together to drive innovation for their organizations. Attendees will experience virtual programming on four stages, ensuring that everyone can participate and get inspired to innovate together, no matter their location or time zone.

Since 2019, Commit has brought the GitLab community together to discuss the future of DevOps. Through practical lessons, solution-focused discussions, and in-depth training and workshops, contributors from across the development lifecycle learn how to accelerate velocity with confidence, strengthen collaboration between Dev and Security, and increase visibility into DevOps success.

According to the 2021 GitLab DevSecOps Survey, more organizations are taking DevOps seriously than ever before, and releasing code faster than ever as a result. At Commit, software development, operations, and security professionals of all organizational levels will hear stories from their peers about how they helped take their organization’s software development to the next level, learn practical tips for how to build security into the entire development lifecycle, and collaborate with other software professionals from around the world.

“The wider community has always played a key role at GitLab with code contributions and feedback that enhanced each of 117 monthly releases,” said Eric Johnson, Chief Technology Officer at GitLab. “We’re so excited to celebrate almost 10 years of innovating together at this year’s virtual Commit.”

“Sharing the stories of how GitLab fundamentally changes the way our customers, the open source community, and our partners collaborate, create, and innovate to impact their organizations, their customers, and the world at-large has always been the essence of Commit,” said Traci Robinson-Williams, Manager, Market Insights at GitLab. “We are honored and delighted to showcase the incredible results that our users deliver via the GitLab platform.”

“GitLab Commit is a chance to celebrate the diverse community that contributes to GitLab's success — as users, as contributors, and as partners,” said Nuritzi Sanchez, GitLab’s Senior Open Source Program Manager. “I'm thrilled to have several of our open source partners attending and sharing their experience with the wider community."

“The last year and a half catalyzed a sea of change in how organizations operate,” said Darren Murph, Head of Remote at GitLab. “Many companies are embracing remote-first practices to enable their organizations to innovate faster, be more inclusive, and attract the best talent as they grow. We're delighted to host some of the preeminent leaders who are inspiring the future of work at GitLab Commit.”

Conference Sessions and Speakers

This year, GitLab Commit features four stages that highlight how GitLab’s DevOps platform enables organizations to deliver their products to market faster by allowing teams to efficiently innovate together: