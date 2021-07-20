GitLab Inc. Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Application and Development

GitLab Inc., a company that offers the complete DevOps Platform, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year award for Application Development.

GitLab Inc. was recognized for the company’s achievements in Application Development and Modernization in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers unite teams and workflows with GitLab to efficiently and securely develop cloud native, scalable solutions with cutting edge technology on Google Cloud. GitLab supports various types of deployment targets for DevOps teams to choose from like GKE, GKE AutoPilot, CloudRun, and Anthos as a Cloud Native, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud software development platform. GitLab also enables enterprises to adopt modern workflows like GitOps when deploying to Google Cloud’s platform. The partnership brings value to customers by reducing cycle times so that they can deliver valuable applications and updates quickly. Additionally, the partnership brings GitLab’s unique CI/CD and DevSecOps platform to Google Cloud, so teams can work with secure, innovative technologies.

“We’re proud to recognize Gitlab as our Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “This award recognizes GitLab’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in Application Development. We look forward to building together with GitLab and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

By combining GitLab’s integrations with Google Cloud services, the partnership enables a consistent and efficient developer and operator experience for a more predictable software development lifecycle for various workloads across teams in a broad range of verticals and enterprises. Collaboration is one of GitLab’s key values and by practicing this value with a partner like Google Cloud, GitLab can continue delivering award-winning work to customers.