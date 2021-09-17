GitLab Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

GitLab Inc., The DevOps Platform, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

GitLab Inc. intends to list its Class A common stock under the ticker symbol “GTLB” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, Truist Securities and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204, or by emailing [email protected]; or BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.