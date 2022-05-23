GitLab 15 Provides Replacement for Do-It-Yourself DevOps with The One DevOps Platform

Latest Iteration Expands Comprehensive DevOps Platform to Drive Digital Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — All Remote - May 23, 2022 – Today GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), provider of The One DevOps Platform, announced the launch of its next major iteration, GitLab 15, starting with its first release version, 15.0, bringing forward new cutting edge DevOps capabilities in one platform. GitLab 15 helps companies develop and collaborate around business-critical code to deliver software securely and achieve desired business results through its comprehensive DevOps capabilities. We believe upcoming releases will enhance the platform’s capabilities in solution areas including visibility and observability, continuous security and compliance, enterprise agile planning, and workflow automation and support for data science workloads.

Customers using The DevOps Platform, such as Airbus, have noted tremendous improvements in efficiency. After adopting GitLab, the Airbus DevOps team was able to release feature updates in just 10 minutes – down from the full 24 hours required to set up for production, and conduct manual tests before implementing GitLab. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without GitLab in our stack,” said Logan Weber, Software Automation Engineer at Airbus.

According to a recent Bain study, 90% of companies have stated that DevOps is a top priority, but only 12% believe their DevOps practices are mature. Many organizations have integrated various DevOps point solutions, but these tools are often time- and resource-intensive to maintain, ultimately working against their business-critical mission and halting innovation. With its latest release, GitLab offers organizations a purpose-built, unified DevOps platform that allows teams to focus on driving business transformation.

“In today’s highly competitive landscape, organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver software faster and more securely. They need a more mature, comprehensive platform to improve their time to market,” said David DeSanto, VP of Product at GitLab. “GitLab solves this problem with The One DevOps Platform. Organizations can do away with their do-it-yourself (DIY) DevOps toolchains and bring teams together from planning to product in a single application, enabling them to ship secure code faster, achieve business results, and improve their teams’ experience and collaboration.”