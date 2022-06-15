GitLab Inc. Wins 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development Award

The One DevOps Platform Recognized as a Critical Tool for Cloud Native Application Development

San Francisco, CA – June 15, 2022 – ALL REMOTE – GitLab Inc., the provider of The One DevOps Platform, today announced that it was awarded the Google Cloud Partner of the Year award for Application Development for the second consecutive year.

GitLab was recognized for the company’s achievements in Application Development within the Google Cloud ecosystem. The One DevOps Platform helps joint customers collaborate and streamline workflows to build, test, and deploy applications on Google Cloud. The partnership supports customers from idea to production, and delivers built-in planning, monitoring, and reporting for modern applications, ensuring that organizations can deliver better products more efficiently.

GitLab integrates with Google Cloud to drive efficiency at every stage of the software development lifecycle by shrinking cycle times and enabling smarter collaboration. CI/CD with Anthos reduces rework to improve developer experience, and automated DevSecOps workflows increase uptime by reducing security and compliance risks within the Google Cloud Infrastructure.

“We are proud to have been recognized as Partner of the Year for Application Development for the second year in a row,” said Nima Badiey, VP of Alliances at GitLab. “Google Cloud and GitLab share a strong, foundational commitment to customer success. We look forward to our continued partnership, which allows GitLab to deliver impactful solutions for customers embarking on software innovation, application modernization and migration journeys onto Google Cloud.”

“This award recognizes GitLab’s commitment to customer success, and its delivery of innovative and impactful solutions on Google Cloud in application development,“ said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize GitLab as our Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development, and we look forward to continuing our work together building and creating business value for customers with cloud technologies.”

In previous years, GitLab won the 2020 Technology Partner of the Year award in Application Development, and the 2017 Innovative Solution in Developer Ecosystem.