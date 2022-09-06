GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Quarterly revenue of $101.0 million, up 74% year-over-year
Added largest number of base customers ever in a single quarter
Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights:
Total revenue of $101.0 million
GAAP operating margin of (65)%; Non-GAAP operating margin of (27)%
GAAP net loss per share of $(0.40); Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.15)
San Francisco (September 6, 2022)
GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The One DevOps Platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022.
“We continue to see strong momentum in our business, and our second quarter results indicate that the market is embracing our One DevOps Platform leadership position, ” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and Co-Founder. “Enterprises are navigating economic uncertainty while still needing to embrace the imperatives of digital transformation, cloud migration, and app modernization. Delivering software fast and efficiently in a secure way is essential for success. GitLab empowers them to do exactly that all in one platform.”
“We are pleased to have delivered another strong quarter. Q2 FY23 resulted in 74% year-over-year revenue growth and our largest number of new base customers added ever in a single quarter,” said Brian Robins, GitLab CFO. “We also added a substantial number of new team members, and continue to hire across the organization. Our non-GAAP operating margin improved by 1,500 basis points year over year, and we remain committed to growing in a responsible manner.”