GitLab Introduces TeamOps, A New Practice For All Work Environments – Remote, Hybrid and In-Office

New Certification Makes Teamwork an Objective Discipline

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Oct 5, 2022 – All-Remote – Today, GitLab Inc., provider of The One DevOps Platform, introduced TeamOps, a results-focused management discipline, bringing precision and operation to how people work together.

TeamOps is how GitLab scaled from a startup to a global public company in a decade. While GitLab has shared some of its practices in its handbook, through The Remote Playbook and partnering on the Coursera course on Remote Team Management, the TeamOps certification encompasses the actionable set of techniques and tools for making decisions in all work environments — remote, hybrid, and in-office. Supported by a set of Action Tenets with real-world examples for process, organizational structure and culture, TeamOps enables teams and companies to create an environment for better decision-making and improved execution.

Up to this point, teams, and the ways people on them work, have been treated in a profoundly subjective manner: ad hoc, DIY, and the quirks of a given corporate culture. In 2022 and beyond, the world has shifted its focus from where people work to how work happens.

“Organizations need people and teams—their creativity, problem solving skills, perspectives, and humanity. That need will take on more importance as we move towards a future with bigger problems to solve, and as AI displaces any rules-based knowledge work which can be automated.” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and Co-Founder. “Starting with the introduction of the TeamOps Certification, we aim to help organizations make greater progress with behavior-based ways of working that can be implemented immediately. There are a lot of best practices already out there, but the best practices about making decisions are tactical. TeamOps is a more comprehensive approach.”

Grounded in four guiding principles that help organizations rationally navigate the dynamic, changing nature of work, TeamOps focuses on the behaviors that make for better teams.