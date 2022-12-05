GitLab Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

“Companies cannot afford to slow down their software innovation,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and Co-Founder. “In today's turbulent economic climate, they are turning to solutions like GitLab to reduce costs, drive efficiencies, fuel a fast pace of innovation, and meet customer demands. Our Q3 business results demonstrate GitLab’s value proposition as a mission critical DevSecOps platform for software innovation is resonating.”

“Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate our ability to drive high growth with improving margins,” said Brian Robins, GitLab CFO. “Revenue of $113.0 million grew 69% organically, and our non-GAAP operating margin improved by approximately 1,700 basis points year-over-year. Our dollar-based net retention rate again exceeded our reporting threshold of 130%, which we believe remains best in class and consistent with our track record as a public company.”

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site.