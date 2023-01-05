GitLab to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

San Francisco, CA - January 5, 2023 - ALL REMOTE - GitLab Inc., the DevSecOps Platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12th. The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/git/2068308

Links to the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events